Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hira Automobile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hira Automobile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 25.65% to Rs 34.43 crore

Net loss of Hira Automobile reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.65% to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.36% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 135.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.4346.31 -26 135.79211.21 -36 OPM %4.124.53 -4.274.60 - PBDT0.280.40 -30 1.582.24 -29 PBT-0.020.13 PL 0.320.97 -67 NP-0.050.15 PL 0.200.78 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18.9% in May 2026

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18.9% in May 2026

Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Esaar (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Esaar (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 80.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 80.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table