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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 64.42 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 328.57% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 64.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.4262.10 4 OPM %7.034.32 -PBDT3.161.23 157 PBT2.410.56 330 NP1.800.42 329

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST