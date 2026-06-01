Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 36.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 10.82 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 36.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.97% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 44.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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