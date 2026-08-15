Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 12.31 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 17.39% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.3110.9714.6216.321.801.771.421.221.080.92

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