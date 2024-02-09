Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Hit Kit Global Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.070.05-42.86-100.000-0.020-0.020-0.02