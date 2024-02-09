Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreHit Kit Global Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %-42.86-100.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
