Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 97.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 270.00% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 97.63% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.47% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.370.10 270 1.030.84 23 OPM %-8.11-240.00 -1.941.19 - PBDT0.03-0.24 LP 0.080.20 -60 PBT0.03-0.24 LP 0.080.20 -60 NP0.052.11 -98 0.092.55 -96
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST