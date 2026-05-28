Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 97.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 97.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 97.63% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.47% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.370.10 270 1.030.84 23 OPM %-8.11-240.00 -1.941.19 - PBDT0.03-0.24 LP 0.080.20 -60 PBT0.03-0.24 LP 0.080.20 -60 NP0.052.11 -98 0.092.55 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Axentra Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Axentra Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDigital AfterlifeGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026Ashok Leyland Q4 ResultsCBSE Class 12 OSM RowQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table