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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy edges higher on proposal to invest Rs 2000 crore for major manufacturing expansion

Hitachi Energy edges higher on proposal to invest Rs 2000 crore for major manufacturing expansion

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India added 2.83% to Rs 34180 after the company said that it would invest Rs 2000 crore to establish a new large power transformer (LPT) factory in Karjan, Vadodara, India.

The investment builds on the companys 77-year history in India and its commitment to strengthening its manufacturing footprint to support the growing demand for electricity in the country and worldwide.

According to a report by the Central Electricity Authority, India will require investments totaling Rs 7.93 lakh crore in transmission infrastructure to integrate more than 900 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2035.

Against this backdrop, the growing demand for large power transformers, driven by grid expansion, data centers, and industrial electrification, creates a strong need for greater local manufacturing capacity.

 

Hitachi Energys new factory is expected to assist in meeting Indias demand for reliable, efficient, and high-quality power equipment while supporting a stronger and more self-reliant energy value chain.

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The new large power transformer factory will complement Hitachi Energy Indias existing footprint of power, dry distribution and traction transformer factories in Gujarat state, and transformer insulation and components factories in Mysore and Halol.

Scheduled for completion in FY28, the new state-of-the-art transformer factory will manufacture a significant volume of power transformers annually to enable faster delivery of mission-critical grid equipment.

Once operational, it will support applications like high-voltage transmission, HVDC, power generation, AI data centers, and large-scale industrial applications.

N Venu, managing director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India, said: This investment reflects our confidence in Indias energy future and the countrys growing stature as a strategic manufacturing base.

By expanding our manufacturing presence, we aim to empower local communities, create skilled jobs, and deliver innovative solutions that support the countrys energy and sustainability goals."

Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the entire power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products, and power quality products and systems.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 79.71% to Rs 330.46 crore on a 47.10% increase in revenue to Rs 2,707.35 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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