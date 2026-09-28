Hitachi Energy India Ltd Slides 1.81%

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 8.47% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.57% drop in the SENSEX

Hitachi Energy India Ltd fell 1.81% today to trade at Rs 30525.25. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.85% to quote at 75315.25. The index is down 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd decreased 1.71% and Cummins India Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 10.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.32% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 8.47% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 89 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5675 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 38800 on 01 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 16104 on 16 Jan 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News