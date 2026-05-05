Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 1.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 34180, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.75% drop in NIFTY and a 21.05% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34180, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 23952.85. The Sensex is at 76789.45, down 0.62%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 36.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40970.05, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49864 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 34255, up 1.08% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 137.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.75% drop in NIFTY and a 21.05% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 170.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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