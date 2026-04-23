Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 4.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 31655, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 127.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 15.48% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 31655, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 26.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39896.7, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 31710, up 4.26% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 127.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 15.48% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 153.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.