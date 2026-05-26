Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 79.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.10% to Rs 2707.35 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 79.71% to Rs 330.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.10% to Rs 2707.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1840.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.26% to Rs 987.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 7918.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6224.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2707.351840.45 47 7918.246224.09 27 OPM %15.3812.93 -15.829.57 - PBDT470.21270.15 74 1479.41607.74 143 PBT443.35246.67 80 1375.16516.39 166 NP330.46183.89 80 987.84383.98 157
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST