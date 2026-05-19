HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 391.69 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 10.57% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 391.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.80% to Rs 49.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 1352.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1027.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

391.69333.711352.981027.5910.9315.5810.3313.0035.2844.93114.09104.7425.6837.2077.6475.0718.1920.3449.4246.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News