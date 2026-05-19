HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 391.69 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat declined 10.57% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 391.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.80% to Rs 49.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 1352.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1027.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales391.69333.71 17 1352.981027.59 32 OPM %10.9315.58 -10.3313.00 - PBDT35.2844.93 -21 114.09104.74 9 PBT25.6837.20 -31 77.6475.07 3 NP18.1920.34 -11 49.4246.71 6
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST