HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 81.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 300.75 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 81.23% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 300.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 283.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.300.75283.956.9613.2414.2731.254.3722.892.7714.76

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