HLE Glascoat's German subsidiary secures order worth Euro 20.56 million

From FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark

HLE Surface Technologies GmbH (HST), a step-down subsidiary of HLE Glascoat, has received a contract from FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark for supply of vitreous enamel cladding panels. FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark has been awarded a contract of setting up a tunnel between the German island of Fehmarn and the Danish island of Lolland. The total size of the contract/ order awarded to HST is valued at approx. Euro 20.56 million.