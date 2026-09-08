HLE Glascoat's German subsidiary secures order worth Euro 20.56 million
From FLC Portals Group I/S, DenmarkHLE Surface Technologies GmbH (HST), a step-down subsidiary of HLE Glascoat, has received a contract from FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark for supply of vitreous enamel cladding panels. FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark has been awarded a contract of setting up a tunnel between the German island of Fehmarn and the Danish island of Lolland. The total size of the contract/ order awarded to HST is valued at approx. Euro 20.56 million.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:32 AM IST