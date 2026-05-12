HLV standalone net profit declines 19.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 63.45 crore

Net profit of HLV declined 19.93% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 63.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.04% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 200.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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