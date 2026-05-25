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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.71% in the March 2026 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 1579.10 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries declined 39.71% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 1579.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1499.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.86% to Rs 164.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.75% to Rs 6916.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5133.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1579.101499.56 5 6916.505133.02 35 OPM %-0.390.31 -2.301.99 - PBDT19.4729.67 -34 249.37160.13 56 PBT11.4620.83 -45 217.74125.61 73 NP7.9713.22 -40 164.7686.78 90

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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