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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6158.02% in the June 2026 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6158.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 87.98% to Rs 2110.32 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 6158.02% to Rs 50.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.98% to Rs 2110.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1122.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2110.321122.61 88 OPM %0.440.47 -PBDT69.308.90 679 PBT62.511.42 4302 NP50.690.81 6158

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST