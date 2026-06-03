HMA Agro Industries' MD resigns; CEO retires

HMA Agro Industries said that Mohammad Mehmood Qureshi has resigned as managing director and director with effect from the close of business hours on 2 June 2026 due to personal reasons and other professional commitments.

The company further said that Gulzeb Ahmed has retired from the position of whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from the close of business hours on 2 June 2026. He has expressed his unwillingness to continue for the next term of appointment in the said capacities.

HMA Agro Industries is the flagship company of the HMA Group, a prominent player in the meat industry with over four decades of experience. The HMA Group is recognized as one of Indias largest manufacturers and exporters of products, including frozen boneless buffalo meat, seafood, pet food, rice, and finished leather.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.35 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 1.54 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 7.9% YoY to Rs 1,499.56 crore during the quarter.

Shares of HMA Agro Industries shed 0.38% to close at Rs 23.70 on the BSE.

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