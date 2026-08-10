Hoac Foods India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 138.12% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net profit of Hoac Foods India rose 257.89% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.12% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.058.4215.4111.283.010.822.890.712.040.57

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