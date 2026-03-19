Home appliance stocks gain after Iran strike on Qatar LNG facility sparks supply concerns

Shares of home appliance companies advanced after reports of an Iranian strike on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas facility, raised concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances spurted 7.72%, Stove Kraft advanced 3.84%, while TTK Prestige added 2.02%.

The strike reportedly caused extensive damage to the facility, which accounts for nearly a fifth of global LNG supply, and triggered a fire at the site. The development marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions, following a series of attacks targeting oil and gas infrastructure across the Persian Gulf.

The disruption has heightened fears of a prolonged supply shock in global gas markets, particularly impacting Asia and Europe, which rely heavily on LNG imports. Energy prices reacted sharply, with Brent crude rising and natural gas prices expected to remain elevated.

The supply concerns have prompted both households and commercial establishments to explore alternative cooking solutions that reduce dependence on LPG. Companies such as Stove Kraft and TTK Prestige offer products including induction cooktops and electric pressure cookers, which are viewed as viable substitutes for gas-based cooking during periods of LPG shortages or price volatility.

If LNG disruptions persist and LPG prices remain elevated, the shift towards energy-efficient cooking appliances could accelerate further, potentially supporting demand for kitchen appliance manufacturers.

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