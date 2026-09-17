Home First Finance Company India allots 3,681 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 3,681 equity shares of Rs 2 each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP schemes of the company.

The paid-up share capital of the company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,91,18,922 consisting of 10,45,59,461 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs 20,91,26,284 consisting of 10,45,63,142 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.