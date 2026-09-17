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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India allots 3,681 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 3,681 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 3,681 equity shares of Rs 2 each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP schemes of the company.

The paid-up share capital of the company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,91,18,922 consisting of 10,45,59,461 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs 20,91,26,284 consisting of 10,45,63,142 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

 

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST