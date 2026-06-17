Home First Finance Company India allots 66,740 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 66,740 equity shares under ESOP on 16 June 2026.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,89,16,962 consisting of 10,44,58,481 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,90,50,442 consisting of 10,45,25,221 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.