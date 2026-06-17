Home First Finance Company India allots 66,740 equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 66,740 equity shares under ESOP on 16 June 2026.
The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,89,16,962 consisting of 10,44,58,481 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,90,50,442 consisting of 10,45,25,221 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:32 AM IST