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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India allots 66,740 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 66,740 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 66,740 equity shares under ESOP on 16 June 2026.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,89,16,962 consisting of 10,44,58,481 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,90,50,442 consisting of 10,45,25,221 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

 

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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