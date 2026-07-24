Home First Finance Company India allots 8,543 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 8,543 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP Schemes of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,90,50,442 consisting of 10,45,25,221 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,90,67,528 consisting of 10,45,33,764 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each