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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India allots 81,996 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 81,996 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 81,996 equity shares under ESOP on 17 March 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,84,92,042 consisting of 10,42,46,021 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,86,56,034 consisting of 10,43,28,017 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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