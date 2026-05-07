Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 499.39 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 42.75% to Rs 149.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 499.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 413.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.43% to Rs 540.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 1908.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1525.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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