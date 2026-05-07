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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 499.39 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 42.75% to Rs 149.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 499.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 413.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.43% to Rs 540.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 1908.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1525.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales499.39413.33 21 1908.261525.66 25 OPM %78.5580.08 -79.1780.17 - PBDT200.29142.23 41 726.65517.12 41 PBT195.19137.90 42 707.75501.59 41 NP149.45104.69 43 540.38382.07 41

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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