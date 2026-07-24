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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Homre consolidated net profit rises 270.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Homre consolidated net profit rises 270.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 11.92 crore

Net profit of Homre rose 270.59% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.920 0 OPM %3.190 -PBDT0.850.23 270 PBT0.850.23 270 NP0.630.17 271

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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