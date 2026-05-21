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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Homre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Homre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 5.96 crore

Net loss of Homre reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 15.29 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.960 0 15.290 0 OPM %9.900 -4.580 - PBDT0.490.38 29 1.220.08 1425 PBT0.490.38 29 1.220.08 1425 NP-0.760.38 PL -0.020.08 PL

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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