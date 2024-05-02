Business Standard
Honasa Consumer collaborates with Dr Vanita Rattan

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
To launch a range crafted for Indian skin and weather
The Derma Co., the leading active ingredient brand designed by dermatologists from Honasa Consumer, announced its first-of-its-kind collaboration with Dr Vanita Rattan (Dr V), a renowned doctor, cosmetic formulator, and influential figure from UK. This pioneering collaboration will lead to the debut of an industry-first skincare range, Skin Renew by The Derma Co. X Dr V, meticulously formulated by Dr V to cater to the unique skin care needs of the Indian population.
The Skin Renew Range comprises of five essential products Face Wash, Toner, Moisturizer, Retinol Cream Serum, and Exfoliator and targets three key areas: barrier repair, brightening, and anti-acne solutions.
First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

