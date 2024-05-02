Honasa Consumer collaborates with Dr Vanita Rattan

To launch a range crafted for Indian skin and weather

The Skin Renew Range comprises of five essential products Face Wash, Toner, Moisturizer, Retinol Cream Serum, and Exfoliator and targets three key areas: barrier repair, brightening, and anti-acne solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Derma Co., the leading active ingredient brand designed by dermatologists from Honasa Consumer, announced its first-of-its-kind collaboration with Dr Vanita Rattan (Dr V), a renowned doctor, cosmetic formulator, and influential figure from UK. This pioneering collaboration will lead to the debut of an industry-first skincare range, Skin Renew by The Derma Co. X Dr V, meticulously formulated by Dr V to cater to the unique skin care needs of the Indian population.