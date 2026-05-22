Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 176.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 657.08 croreNet profit of Honasa Consumer rose 176.98% to Rs 69.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 657.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 175.07% to Rs 199.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 2391.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2066.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales657.08533.56 23 2391.942066.95 16 OPM %11.735.06 -9.873.32 - PBDT92.6444.59 108 306.46134.62 128 PBT81.8432.17 154 262.0689.61 192 NP69.1924.98 177 199.9572.69 175
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST