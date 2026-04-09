Honasa Consumer gains on strong Q4 business update

Honasa Consumer added 3.69% to Rs 324.35 after the company said that it expects the business to deliver growth in late twenties during Q4 FY26, driven by strong growth across focus categories.

On a reported basis, the company expects to deliver growth in the early twenties in Q4 FY26.

Mamaearth, which is the companys largest brand, continued its growth momentum and is expected to deliver teens growth during the quarter. The younger brands continue their growth trajectory and are expected to deliver growth in the mid-twenties.

The offline channel remained a key growth driver, with general trade and modern trade expected to continue strong growth momentum, supported by improving distribution coverage.

This also marks the first full quarter of our acquisition, BTM Ventures (parent of Reginald Men and Molecular Company), which is expected to deliver a strong performance.

The company expects the business to sustain its overall operating profit margin profile in Q4 FY26, led by leverage in marketing spends and fixed overheads.

Honasa Consumer is Indias largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of eight brands.