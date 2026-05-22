Honasa Consumer jumps after Q4 PAT surges 178%

Honasa Consumer jumped 9.26% to Rs 393.35 after the beauty and personal care company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings, driven by broad-based growth across brands.

The companys consolidated revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to Rs 657 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY25.

Gross profit increased 22% YoY to Rs 462 crore, although gross margin moderated marginally to 70.3% from 70.7% in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA surged 186% YoY to Rs 77 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 27 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 11.7% from 5.1%.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 82 crore during the quarter, rising 154% YoY, while profit after tax jumped 178% to Rs 69 crore from Rs 25 crore a year ago. PAT margin improved to 10.6% from 4.7%.

The company said Q4 FY26 was its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of more than 20% growth.

On the cost front, employee benefit expenses increased 47.9% YoY to Rs 71 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY25. Advertisement expenses rose 18% to Rs 216 crore from Rs 183 crore, though ad spends as a percentage of revenue declined to 32.9% from 34.4%. Other expenses fell 18.5% YoY to Rs 97 crore.

For FY26, Honasa Consumer reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,392 crore, up 16% YoY from Rs 2,067 crore in FY25.

Annual EBITDA surged 237% to Rs 231 crore, while EBITDA margin improved significantly to 9.7% from 3.3% in FY25. Profit after tax climbed 175% to Rs 200 crore from Rs 73 crore in the previous year. PAT margin improved to 8.4% from 3.5%.

Net cash generated from operating activities increased to Rs 141 crore in FY26 from Rs 102 crore in FY25.

The board approved its maiden final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, amounting to 51.2% of FY26 standalone PAT, subject to shareholder approval.

Operationally, Mamaearth continued to gain market share across key categories, according to NielsenIQ. The company said its hero SKUs grew more than twice as fast as the overall brand, led by products such as Ubtan Face Wash, Onion Shampoo, Rice Face Wash and Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo.

Honasa Consumer added that its younger brands grew more than 40% during FY26 across online and offline channels. The Derma Co. maintained strong growth momentum while sustaining a double-digit EBITDA profile.

The company also highlighted strong traction in offline distribution, with Mamaearth directly billing around 1.2 lakh outlets through distributors during FY26.

In its first quarter of consolidation, Reginald Men crossed an annualised revenue run-rate of over Rs 100 crore, with revenue doubling YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Varun Alagh, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer, said FY26 was focused on strengthening core execution, scaling hero products, rebuilding offline momentum and investing in innovation, AI-led content systems and distribution infrastructure.

Honasa Consumer operates a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheths and BBlunt across skincare, haircare, baby care and wellness categories.

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