Honasa Consumer rises as Q1 PAT jumps 116.5% YoY
Honasa Consumer rose 2.06% to Rs 489.35 after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27.On a consolidated basis, profit after tax increased 116.5% YoY and 30.3% QoQ to Rs 90 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 27% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 756 crore.
EBITDA increased 140.7% YoY and 43% QoQ to Rs 110 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 14.6% compared with 7.7% in Q1 FY26 and 11.7% in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax increased 114.5% YoY and 45.7% QoQ to Rs 119 crore in Q1 FY27.
Underlying volume growth (UVG), excluding the impact of price changes, stood at 30.5% in Q1 FY27. The metric excludes BTM Ventures Limited (Reginald Men).
Total expenses increased 16.98% YoY and 10.99% QoQ to Rs 659.27 crore in Q1 FY27. Advertisement expense increased 16.7% YoY to Rs 241 crore. Employee benefits expense increased 9.93% YoY to Rs 66.38 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense declined 2.99% YoY to Rs 10.50 crore. Finance costs declined 7.95% YoY to Rs 3.02 crore.
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The company said Focus Categories grew more than 35%, while Mamaearth accelerated to high-teens growth. The Derma Co. crossed Rs 1,000 crore in NSV ARR and entered the teens EBITDA club. Younger Brands grew more than 40%, while BTM Ventures crossed Rs 150 crore annualised revenue run-rate (ARR) and expanded beyond its South India stronghold.
Offline operations also scaled, with General Trade and Modern Trade growing more than 40% and outlet coverage crossing around 3 lakh FMCG retail outlets. The company also entered the fragrance category with FIKN, which it described as India's first elixir brand.
Honasa Consumer is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. The company leverages data-driven innovation and a strong omnichannel distribution network.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST