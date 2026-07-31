Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 189.25 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 17.09% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 189.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.25154.917.625.4521.7918.3215.1012.7911.109.48

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