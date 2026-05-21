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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation India Ltd Surges 8.31%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.07%

Honeywell Automation India Ltd Surges 8.31%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.07%

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Honeywell Automation India Ltd has added 0.17% over last one month compared to 2.11% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.47% drop in the SENSEX

Honeywell Automation India Ltd gained 8.31% today to trade at Rs 32678.3. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.07% to quote at 78104.96. The index is up 2.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd increased 2.91% and Siemens Energy India Ltd added 2.46% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 13.04 % over last one year compared to the 7.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd has added 0.17% over last one month compared to 2.11% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.47% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 319 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 466 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 41599.8 on 08 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26250.05 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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