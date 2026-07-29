Honeywell Automation India spurts after Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY
Honeywell Automation India surged 7.16% to Rs 40,192.85 after the company reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).The company's profit after tax increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 150.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 124.6 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit declined 5.6% from Rs 159.7 crore in Q4 FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,204.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 2.0% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,180.7 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 203.1 crore in Q1 FY27, down 5.7% QoQ and up 20.9% YoY.
Total expenses declined 0.9% YoY to Rs 1,047.7 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee benefits expense increased 7.3% YoY to Rs 232.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Finance costs rose 21.1% YoY to Rs 2.3 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense was largely flat at Rs 13.5 crore compared with Rs 13.4 crore a year ago.
The company reported a tax expense of Rs 52.4 crore for the quarter, up 20.7% YoY from Rs 43.4 crore in Q1 FY26.
Honeywell Automation India is engaged primarily in the business of automation & control systems on turnkey basis and otherwise.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST