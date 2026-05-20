Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 14.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 1180.70 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 14.15% to Rs 159.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 1180.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1114.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.27% to Rs 525.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 4681.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4189.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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