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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 1204.40 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 20.95% to Rs 150.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 1204.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1183.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1204.401183.10 2 OPM %14.3211.96 -PBDT216.60181.40 19 PBT203.10168.00 21 NP150.70124.60 21

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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