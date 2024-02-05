Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hong Kong Market falls 0.15%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Monday, 05 February 2024, as investor sentiment soured after a robust U.S. jobs report dashed any expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and the lack of a clear signal for policy support from China.
Adding to investor pessimism, the International Monetary Fund on Friday projected that China's economic growth would slow to 4.6% in 2024 and decline further in the medium-term with growth of about 3.5% projected in 2028.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 23.55 points, or 0.15%, to 15,510.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.63 points, or 0.03%, to 5,217.36.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The China Securities Regulatory Commission pledged to rein in wild fluctuations in the stock market by cracking down on market manipulation, vicious short selling, insider trading and fraudulent listings, in a statement on Sunday. However, the watchdog did not indicate as to how it intends to revive investor confidence and was silent about how it would shore up stocks, further disappointing investors frustrated with Beijings underwhelming stimulus measures.
Among blue chips, property developer Longfor Group sank 4.1% to HK$8.34 and its peer China Resources Land retreated 1.1% to HK$23.25. Alibaba Group slipped 0.1% to HK$70.65 and Baidu slipped 1.1% to HK$100.90. Chinese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto lost 0. 7% to HK$111 and shares of rival BYD shed 0.6% to HK$171.70.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Hong Kong Market recovers 0.52% on bargain buying

Nirmal Bardiya honored with 'Extraordinary 40' Jewellery World Award at Hong Kong

Rayleigh Vision's Micro-LED Technology Gains Momentum Amidst Display Evolution

Australia Market falls 0.96%

IEX records 26.1% growth in traded volumes

Canara Bank receives re-validation in credit ratings

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon