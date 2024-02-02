Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 32.65 points, or 0.21%, to 15,533.56. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 4.49 points, or 0.09%, to 5,218.99. For the week, Hang Seng Index fell 2.6%.

Among blue chips, WuXi Biologics plunged 21% to HK$16.78, while its affiliate WuXi AppTec tumbled by the same magnitude to HK$43.70 after a US lawmaker moved a bill to block Chinese biotech firms from doing business with the US government.. Alibaba Group fell 0.5% to HK$70.70 and e-commerce rival JD.com lost 1.7% to HK$86. Baidu shed 0.8% to HK$102 and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing dropped 1.4% to HK$233.40.

Hong Kong share market finished session slightly lower on Friday, 02 February 2024, amid ongoing China economic uncertainties after latest data indicated continued weakness in the manufacturing sector,