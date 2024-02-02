Sensex (    %)
                        
Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session slightly lower on Friday, 02 February 2024, amid ongoing China economic uncertainties after latest data indicated continued weakness in the manufacturing sector,
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 32.65 points, or 0.21%, to 15,533.56. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 4.49 points, or 0.09%, to 5,218.99. For the week, Hang Seng Index fell 2.6%.
Among blue chips, WuXi Biologics plunged 21% to HK$16.78, while its affiliate WuXi AppTec tumbled by the same magnitude to HK$43.70 after a US lawmaker moved a bill to block Chinese biotech firms from doing business with the US government.. Alibaba Group fell 0.5% to HK$70.70 and e-commerce rival JD.com lost 1.7% to HK$86. Baidu shed 0.8% to HK$102 and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing dropped 1.4% to HK$233.40.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

