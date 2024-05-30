Hong Kong Market falls 1.34%

Tepid investor demand at a US Treasury auction fuelled supply and deficit concerns driving up bond yields, reducing the appeal of riskier equities.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 246.82 points, or 1.34%, to 18,230.19. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 94.53 points, or 1.44%, to 6,462.95.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties led the losses by falling 2%, meanwhile the financial sector ended 1.43% lower, the commerce & industry sector sank 1.23%, and the utilities sector dropped 1.23%.
Shares of Gold producer Zijin Mining Group tumbled 5.5% to HK$16.98 as bullion prices stumbled amid reduced expectations for an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp climbed 4.9% to HK$16.84 and Hua Hong Semiconductor advanced 4% to HK$20.15, driven by reports that China launched a state chip fund to fulfil its tech self-reliance strategy.
MMG share fell nearly 8% after the company further specified the pricing policy for crude cobalt hydroxide concentrate sold by its unit MMG Kinsevere SARL to CMN group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content