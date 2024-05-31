Hong Kong Market falls as weak China PMI data

Chinas official manufacturing PMI fell from 50.4 to 49.5 in May, slipping into contraction after two months of expansion. The non-manufacturing PMI ticked down slightly from 51.2 to 51.1.
Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, due later in the day for further direction.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated 150.58 points, or 0.83%, to 18,079.61, adding to a 3.2% decline over the past three days. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 70.37 points, or 1.09%, to 6,392.58.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties led the losses by falling 2%, meanwhile, the utilities sector dropped 1.263%, the commerce & industry sector ended 1.1% lower, and the financial sector sank 0.12%.
Among the leading decliners, Alibaba Health Information Technology tumbled 8.6% to HK$3.28 and Xinyi Solar slid 6% to HK$5.14. Meituan sank 3.5% to HK$105.10 and Tencent Holdings shed 2.2% to HK$359.80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content