Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, as risk sentiments dented amid weak Chinas manufacturing sector data and on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 218.38 points, or 1.39%, to 15,485.07. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 81.33 points, or 1.54%, to 5,194.04. for the month, Hang Seng index fell 9.2%.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group weakened 2.3% to HK$69.55 and e-commerce peer JD.com declined 3.1% to HK$86.80, while Meituan slipped 4.4% to HK$62.55. WuXi Biologics sank 8.3% to HK$20.50 and its affiliate WuXi AppTec slid 4.1% to HK$54. HSBC dropped 0.2% to HK$61.25 after it was fined by a UK financial watchdog.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Shares of Sunny Optical plunged 12% to HK$47.75 after the camera lens maker said net income for 2023 likely fell as much as 55% because of falling product prices and shrinking margins amid weak demand and stiffer competition.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd to invest USD 100 Million in buyout of Assets &amp; Patents in Hong Kong and China

Revolutionizing Interior Design with Quartz: Specta's 'Aura' Debuts at Acetech Exhibition

Nirmal Bardiya honored with 'Extraordinary 40' Jewellery World Award at Hong Kong

Rayleigh Vision's Micro-LED Technology Gains Momentum Amidst Display Evolution

Greenfuel Energy Solutions partners with Ventrex, the global leader in electronic pressure regulation

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon