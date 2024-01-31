Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 218.38 points, or 1.39%, to 15,485.07. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 81.33 points, or 1.54%, to 5,194.04. for the month, Hang Seng index fell 9.2%.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group weakened 2.3% to HK$69.55 and e-commerce peer JD.com declined 3.1% to HK$86.80, while Meituan slipped 4.4% to HK$62.55. WuXi Biologics sank 8.3% to HK$20.50 and its affiliate WuXi AppTec slid 4.1% to HK$54. HSBC dropped 0.2% to HK$61.25 after it was fined by a UK financial watchdog.
Shares of Sunny Optical plunged 12% to HK$47.75 after the camera lens maker said net income for 2023 likely fell as much as 55% because of falling product prices and shrinking margins amid weak demand and stiffer competition.
