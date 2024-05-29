Hong Kong Stocks tumbles 1.8%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index stumbled 344.15 points, or 1.83%, to 18,477.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 128.65 points, or 1.92%, to 6,557.48.
Shares of Lenovo Group shed 1.7% to HK$11.62 after Chinese personal-computer maker sold US$2 billion of zero-coupon convertible bonds to Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund to fund debt repayment. Other tech sector leaders also fell, with Meituan sinking 5.3% to HK$112.70 and Alibaba Group Holding tumbling 3.5% to HK$76.80.
Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD rallied 5.3% to HK$217.60 after unveiling an upgraded technology that can power its hybrid vehicles over a longer driving range.
