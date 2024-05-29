Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hong Kong Stocks tumbles 1.8%

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session steep lower on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, as traders locked in recent profits on hawkish Fed comments and due to heightened tensions concerns that global interest rates will likely stay higher for longer.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index stumbled 344.15 points, or 1.83%, to 18,477.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 128.65 points, or 1.92%, to 6,557.48.
Shares of Lenovo Group shed 1.7% to HK$11.62 after Chinese personal-computer maker sold US$2 billion of zero-coupon convertible bonds to Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund to fund debt repayment. Other tech sector leaders also fell, with Meituan sinking 5.3% to HK$112.70 and Alibaba Group Holding tumbling 3.5% to HK$76.80.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD rallied 5.3% to HK$217.60 after unveiling an upgraded technology that can power its hybrid vehicles over a longer driving range.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon