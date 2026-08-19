Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) IPO subscribed 1.45 times

The offer received bids for 36.37 crore shares as against 25.13 crore shares on offer.

Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) received bids for 36,37,93,000 shares as against 25,13,56,273 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 57 and 60 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 250 equity shares and multiples thereof

The issue comprises only issue of fresh shares of Rs 10 face value aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 2,250 crore towards re/pre-payment (in full or part) of certain borrowings availed by the company as well as certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Horizon Industrial Parks on Friday, 14 August 2026, raised Rs 1,167.75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.46 crore shares at Rs 60 each to 54 anchor investors.

Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) offers clients Grade A quality fulfillment centers (warehouses), industrial facilities, and in-city centers across the countrys major industrial and consumption hubs. HIPL is the only scaled pure-play industrial and logistics platform offering comprehensive solutions to customers, combining real estate, infrastructure and operational services under one roof.

The total network of 58.58 million sq ft comprises 51.67 million sq ft of industrial & logistics parks and 17 in-city centres with an area of 6.91 million sq ft spread across seven cities/metropolitan areas.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 197.64 crore and sales of Rs 691.38 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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