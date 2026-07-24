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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Households increasingly diversifying their financial savings into equities and mutual funds

Households increasingly diversifying their financial savings into equities and mutual funds

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Indias savings deposits with Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) growth has moderated in the post-COVID years as Indian households increasingly diversify their financial savings into market-linked investment instruments such as equities and mutual funds, according to an ASSOCHAM Global Research report. The report, "Pattern of Savings Deposits with Scheduled Commercial Banks in India", said the average year-on-year growth in savings deposits eased to 8.6% during FY2020-21 to FY2024-25, compared with 14.8% during FY2015-16 to FY2019-20. The moderation reflects a healthy evolution in household financial behaviour rather than any weakening of the deposit base.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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