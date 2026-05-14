Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.26% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 3562.86 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 172.26% to Rs 1981.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 727.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 3562.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2844.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.92% to Rs 4034.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2709.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.53% to Rs 13150.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10311.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3562.862844.99 25 13150.4010311.29 28 OPM %83.52100.99 -91.16100.45 - PBDT624.791023.77 -39 3233.973647.30 -11 PBT621.011020.26 -39 3221.443636.66 -11 NP1981.31727.74 172 4034.372709.14 49
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST