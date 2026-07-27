Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 3717.17 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 35.05% to Rs 851.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 630.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 3717.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2937.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3717.172937.3197.0896.291068.19860.171066.20857.23851.11630.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News