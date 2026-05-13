HPCL gains as Q4 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 4,901 cr

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) added 2.08% to Rs 377.30 after its standalone net profit jumped 46.09% to Rs 4,901.50 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,354.98 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company's total income (excluding excise duty) rose 4.97% YoY to Rs 1,15,782.23 crore during the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 52.16% compared Rs 4,304.43 crore in Q4 FY25.

The gross refining margin (GRMs) jumped to US $14.27 per barrel in Q4 FY26 from US $8.44 per barrel in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, HPCLs refineries recorded a crude throughput of 6.43 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q4 FY26, representing a 4.59% decline over 6.74 MMT in Q4 FY25.

The companys Q4 FY26 sales, including exports, stood at 13.0 MMT, up 2.4% year-on-year. Domestic sales grew 2.7% during the quarter.

Combined sales of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) stood at 7.83 MMT, up 3.3% YoY, while total LPG sales were at 2.29 MMT. Pipeline throughput during the quarter stood at 6.48 MMT.

On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 5.32% in Q4 FY26 from 3.56% in Q4 FY25. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 3.97%, up from 2.84% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Capex for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 4,611 crore, taking the cumulative capex for FY26 to Rs 15,705 crore. The investments were focused on strengthening refining and marketing infrastructure, including investments in subsidiaries and joint venture companies to build additional capacities, develop new business lines and improve operating efficiencies.

Retail network expansion continued during Q4 FY26 with 526 retail outlets commissioned, taking the total to 25,098. One new LPG distributor was added during the quarter, bringing the total to 6,389.

In the city gas distribution (CGD) segment, 160 inch-km of steel pipeline (total: 14,939 inch-km) and 130 km of MDPE pipeline (total: 7,706 inch-km) were laid during Q4 FY26.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19.25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share already paid for FY26.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, production of hydrocarbons as well as providing services for management of E&P Blocks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News