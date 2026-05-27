HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 16.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 519.70 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power declined 16.91% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 519.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 492.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.94% to Rs 91.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 1811.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1700.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.70492.54 6 1811.101700.24 7 OPM %16.5116.70 -15.5414.98 - PBDT65.4661.72 6 192.16169.81 13 PBT41.8351.11 -18 128.93127.64 1 NP30.8637.14 -17 91.0193.77 -3
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST