HRS Aluglaze secures order of Rs 13.4 cr
HRS Aluglaze has successfully bagged an order from Sant Realcon LLP for supply, fabrication and installation of aluminum windows, aluminum fade, parallel operable window, glass railing and vents at Stark Torre project as per specifications provided by Sant Realcon LLP. The total order value is estimated at Rs 13.4 crore.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST